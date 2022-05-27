Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Belfast establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Stock Kitchen & Bar/Sourbake Pizza at 12-20 East Bridge Street, Belfast; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: W5 at Odyssey Pavilion, 2 Queens Quay, Belfast; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: Wheelers at 41 Bradbury Place, Belfast; rated on May 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Ormeau Golf Club Bar at 50 Park Road, Belfast; rated on May 18

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: