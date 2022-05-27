Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Stock Kitchen & Bar/Sourbake Pizza at 12-20 East Bridge Street, Belfast; rated on May 19
• Rated 5: W5 at Odyssey Pavilion, 2 Queens Quay, Belfast; rated on May 19
• Rated 5: Wheelers at 41 Bradbury Place, Belfast; rated on May 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Ormeau Golf Club Bar at 50 Park Road, Belfast; rated on May 18
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: The Original Istanbul at 145 Ormeau Road, Belfast; rated on May 19