Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Belfast restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Bootleggers at 46 Church Lane, Belfast; rated on July 10

    • Rated 5: McDonalds at 2-4 Donegall Place, Belfast; rated on July 10

    • Rated 5: Six by Nico Belfast at 29-31 Waring Street, Belfast; rated on July 10

    • Rated 5: Compass Group at Danesfort Cafe at Stranmillis Road, Belfast; rated on July 7

    It means that of Belfast's 929 similar establishments with ratings, 716 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.