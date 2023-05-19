Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Botanic Inn and Off Licence, a pub, bar or nightclub at 23-27 Malone Road, Belfast was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 28.

