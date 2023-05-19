Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th May 2023, 10:53 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Botanic Inn and Off Licence, a pub, bar or nightclub at 23-27 Malone Road, Belfast was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 28.

And Del Piero's (1st Floor Stalls), a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Castlecourt, 12-56 Royal Avenue, Belfast was also given a score of five on May 11.