Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th May 2023, 10:53 BST
Botanic Inn and Off Licence, a pub, bar or nightclub at 23-27 Malone Road, Belfast was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 28.
And Del Piero's (1st Floor Stalls), a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Castlecourt, 12-56 Royal Avenue, Belfast was also given a score of five on May 11.