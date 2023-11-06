Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Beanie's Convenience Store, a 4613 at 4 New Lodge Road, Belfast was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 25.
And Fortwilliam Day Centre, a 5 at 17-19 Alexandra Gardens, Belfast was also given a score of five on June 29.