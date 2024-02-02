Register
BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 10 Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 11:29 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Deane's @ Queens at 1-6 College Gardens, Belfast; rated on January 25

    • Rated 5: Lost City Apocalypse Golf at Pavilion Odyssey Pavilion, 2 Queens Quay, Belfast; rated on January 25

    • Rated 5: Frydays at 98 York Road, Belfast; rated on January 24

    • Rated 5: Town Square at 11 Lower Crescent, Belfast; rated on January 23

    • Rated 5: Footprints Food Services at 84a Colinmill, Belfast; rated on January 22

    • Rated 5: Starbucks at 2 Castle Lane, Belfast; rated on January 15

    Takeaways

    And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Golden Phoenix at 18 Woodvale Road, Belfast; rated on January 25

    • Rated 5: Wai Kee at 493 Antrim Road, Belfast; rated on January 25

    • Rated 5: Guccii Chip at Unit 6, 133a Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on January 24

    • Rated 5: YOCOU at 248 Ormeau Road, Belfast; rated on January 24