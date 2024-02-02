Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 10 Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Deane's @ Queens at 1-6 College Gardens, Belfast; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: Lost City Apocalypse Golf at Pavilion Odyssey Pavilion, 2 Queens Quay, Belfast; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: Frydays at 98 York Road, Belfast; rated on January 24
• Rated 5: Town Square at 11 Lower Crescent, Belfast; rated on January 23
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Footprints Food Services at 84a Colinmill, Belfast; rated on January 22
• Rated 5: Starbucks at 2 Castle Lane, Belfast; rated on January 15
Takeaways
And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Golden Phoenix at 18 Woodvale Road, Belfast; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: Wai Kee at 493 Antrim Road, Belfast; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: Guccii Chip at Unit 6, 133a Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on January 24
• Rated 5: YOCOU at 248 Ormeau Road, Belfast; rated on January 24