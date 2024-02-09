Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 9th Feb 2024, 08:38 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Zen Restaurant at Enterprise House, 55-59 Adelaide Street, Belfast; rated on January 31

    • Rated 5: Himalayan at 62a Botanic Avenue, Belfast; rated on January 30

    • Rated 5: Gibson Gourmet Café at 80 Stewartstown Road, Belfast; rated on January 29

    • Rated 5: Belfast Harlequins at Belfast Harlequins Sports Club, 45a Deramore Park, Belfast; rated on January 25

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Little Caesars at 4a Havana Way, Belfast; rated on January 30