Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Belfast establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Zen Restaurant at Enterprise House, 55-59 Adelaide Street, Belfast; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: Himalayan at 62a Botanic Avenue, Belfast; rated on January 30

• Rated 5: Gibson Gourmet Café at 80 Stewartstown Road, Belfast; rated on January 29

• Rated 5: Belfast Harlequins at Belfast Harlequins Sports Club, 45a Deramore Park, Belfast; rated on January 25

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway: