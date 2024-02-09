Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Belfast establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Zen Restaurant at Enterprise House, 55-59 Adelaide Street, Belfast; rated on January 31
• Rated 5: Himalayan at 62a Botanic Avenue, Belfast; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: Gibson Gourmet Café at 80 Stewartstown Road, Belfast; rated on January 29
• Rated 5: Belfast Harlequins at Belfast Harlequins Sports Club, 45a Deramore Park, Belfast; rated on January 25
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Little Caesars at 4a Havana Way, Belfast; rated on January 30