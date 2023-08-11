Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Red's Hot Food Bar (Cliftonville Football Club) at 1 Greenlea Gardens, Belfast; rated on August 3
• Rated 5: Subway at 461 Ormeau Road, Belfast; rated on August 3
• Rated 5: The Bosco at 6 New Lodge Road, Belfast; rated on August 1
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: McDonalds at 33 Knocknagoney Road, Belfast; rated on July 31