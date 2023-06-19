Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to seven Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:09 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.



Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Funky Monkeys at Cityside Retail Park, 100-150 York Street, Belfast; rated on June 9

    • Rated 5: KFC at 35 Boucher Road, Belfast; rated on June 7

    • Rated 5: Bank Of Ireland at 1 Donegall Square South, Belfast; rated on June 6

    • Rated 5: Cloisters Coffee Doc at Mater Hospital, Crumlin Road, Belfast; rated on June 6

    • Rated 5: Little Wing at 1, 322 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on June 5

    • Rated 5: Greggs at 3 Dargan Road, Belfast; rated on May 30

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: The Chip Company at 228a Stewartstown Road, Belfast; rated on June 6