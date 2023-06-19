Good news as food hygiene ratings given to seven Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Funky Monkeys at Cityside Retail Park, 100-150 York Street, Belfast; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: KFC at 35 Boucher Road, Belfast; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: Bank Of Ireland at 1 Donegall Square South, Belfast; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: Cloisters Coffee Doc at Mater Hospital, Crumlin Road, Belfast; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: Little Wing at 1, 322 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on June 5

• Rated 5: Greggs at 3 Dargan Road, Belfast; rated on May 30

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway: