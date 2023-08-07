Register
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to six Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:07 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Root & Branch at Unit A3 Portview Trade Centre, 310 Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: Ashers Baking Co at Louisville House, Dargan Road, Belfast; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Harbour Cafe at Unit 7 Fortwilliam Business Park, 83 Dargan Road, Belfast; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Margot at Basement, 18 Donegall Square East, Belfast; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Sinnamon at 80 Stranmillis Road, Belfast; rated on July 24

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 2 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on July 24