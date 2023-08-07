Good news as food hygiene ratings given to six Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Root & Branch at Unit A3 Portview Trade Centre, 310 Newtownards Road, Belfast; rated on July 27
• Rated 5: Ashers Baking Co at Louisville House, Dargan Road, Belfast; rated on July 26
• Rated 5: Harbour Cafe at Unit 7 Fortwilliam Business Park, 83 Dargan Road, Belfast; rated on July 26
• Rated 5: Margot at Basement, 18 Donegall Square East, Belfast; rated on July 25
• Rated 5: Sinnamon at 80 Stranmillis Road, Belfast; rated on July 24
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 2 Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on July 24