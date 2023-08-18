Register
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to nine Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:54 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Frankie & Benny's, Stacks, Birdbox, Kick-Ass Burritos, Devonly Pies at Unit 1 Boucher Square, 1-9 Boucher Crescent, Belfast; rated on August 14

• Rated 5: THE LOTT at Belfast, 7 Elesington Court; rated on August 14

• Rated 5: Belvoir Park Golf Club Catering at Castlereagh, 73-75 Church Road, Newtownbreda; rated on August 8

• Rated 5: The Juice Jar at 8 Wellington Place, Belfast; rated on August 8

• Rated 5: Nando's at Unit 2 Boucher Square, 1-9 Boucher Crescent, Belfast; rated on August 7

• Rated 5: Chat Coffee House at Cancer Centre, 51a Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Margot (kitchen) at Basement, 18 Donegall Square East, Belfast; rated on July 25

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Apache Pizza at 101 Springfield Road, Belfast; rated on August 7

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Unit 4-5 5 Knockgowan House, 224 Knock Road, Belfast; rated on August 7