Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to nine Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Frankie & Benny's, Stacks, Birdbox, Kick-Ass Burritos, Devonly Pies at Unit 1 Boucher Square, 1-9 Boucher Crescent, Belfast; rated on August 14

• Rated 5: THE LOTT at Belfast, 7 Elesington Court; rated on August 14

• Rated 5: Belvoir Park Golf Club Catering at Castlereagh, 73-75 Church Road, Newtownbreda; rated on August 8

• Rated 5: The Juice Jar at 8 Wellington Place, Belfast; rated on August 8

• Rated 5: Nando's at Unit 2 Boucher Square, 1-9 Boucher Crescent, Belfast; rated on August 7

• Rated 5: Chat Coffee House at Cancer Centre, 51a Lisburn Road, Belfast; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Margot (kitchen) at Basement, 18 Donegall Square East, Belfast; rated on July 25

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Apache Pizza at 101 Springfield Road, Belfast; rated on August 7