Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to seven Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: DASH Coffee at 189 Falls Road, Belfast; rated on June 15
• Rated 5: The Mac at 10 Exchange Street West, Belfast; rated on June 15
• Rated 5: Big Baps Cafe at Royal Victoria Hospital Grosvenor Road, Belfast; rated on June 14
• Rated 5: Sorellina Stone Baked Pizza at 61 Belmont Road, Belfast; rated on June 14
• Rated 5: Spoons Restaurant at Royal Victoria Hospital, Grosvenor Road, Belfast; rated on June 14
• Rated 5: West at Unit 41 North City Business Centre, 2 Duncairn Gardens, Belfast; rated on June 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Parlour at 2-4 Elmwood Avenue, Belfast; rated on June 14