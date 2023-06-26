Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to seven Belfast establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:32 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Belfast’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: DASH Coffee at 189 Falls Road, Belfast; rated on June 15

    • Rated 5: The Mac at 10 Exchange Street West, Belfast; rated on June 15

    • Rated 5: Big Baps Cafe at Royal Victoria Hospital Grosvenor Road, Belfast; rated on June 14

    • Rated 5: Sorellina Stone Baked Pizza at 61 Belmont Road, Belfast; rated on June 14

    • Rated 5: Spoons Restaurant at Royal Victoria Hospital, Grosvenor Road, Belfast; rated on June 14

    • Rated 5: West at Unit 41 North City Business Centre, 2 Duncairn Gardens, Belfast; rated on June 13

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Parlour at 2-4 Elmwood Avenue, Belfast; rated on June 14