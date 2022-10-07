Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Belfast restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Belfast’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Cosmo, at R5, 1 Victoria Square, Belfast was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 29.
And Ballynafeigh Methodist Church, at 338 Ormeau Road, Belfast was also given a score of five on September 15.
It means that of Belfast's 939 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 781 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.