More than 117,000 people fully vaccinated by Belfast's health trust

NHS staff prepare to administer a Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Depaul UK homeless shelter in Oldham, Greater Manchester.

Nearly nine in 10 people aged 18 and over in Northern Ireland have received a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine – with more than 117,000 administered by the health trust serving Belfast.

Northern Ireland Department of Health data shows 1,293,733 people had received both jabs by December 22, 4,566 more than the week before.

It includes 422,456 second doses given by GPs across the country, plus 117,835 by Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, which serves Belfast.

In addition, pharmacies have given out 80,316 second doses.

It means 89% of people aged 18 and over in Northern Ireland – including all over-80s – have now been fully vaccinated, using the latest Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency population estimates.

The latest data also shows 29,927 first jabs have been given to teenagers aged 16 and 17 (66% of that age group) and 44,004 to youngsters between 12 and 15 (45%).

And 739,367 people across Northern Ireland have received a booster jab.

Belfast Health and Social Care Trust has administered 45,017 booster vaccines .

Figures for each age group show:

18 to 29 – 197,878 fully vaccinated (72% of that population) and 44,075 booster jabs given (16%)30 to 39 – 196,491 fully vaccinated (78%) and 73,830 booster jabs given (29%)40 to 49 – 210,973 fully vaccinated (88%) and 111,464 booster jabs given (46%)50 to 59 – 240,937 fully vaccinated (93%) and 163,674 booster jabs given (63%)60 to 69 – 199,879 (all of that age group) fully vaccinated and 153,173 booster jabs given (77%)70 to 79 – 146,713 (all of that age group) fully vaccinated and 122,482 booster jabs given (84%)80 and over – 84,341 (all of that age group) fully vaccinated and 69,181 booster jabs given (84%)