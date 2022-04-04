Road closures: almost a dozen for Belfast drivers this week

Drivers in and around Belfast will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And seven of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures are due to start this week:

• A494, from 8pm April 4 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A494 eastbound, Shotwick, junction to A5117 - Multiway signals for Electrical works.

• A550, from 9pm April 4 to 5am April 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A550 northbound and southbound, Parkgate Road to Badgers Rake lane carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

• A494, from 8.30pm April 5 to 5am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A494 westbound, A540 to Deeside Industrial estate - Lane closure for signs - maintenance.

• A494, from 9pm April 5 to 5am April 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A550 northbound and southbound, Shotwick to Parkgate Road carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

• A494, from 9pm April 8 to 5am April 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5117 eastbound and westbound, Parkgate Road to Dunkirk roundabout carriageway closures due to general maintenance works.

• A494, from 9pm April 10 to 5am April 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M56 westbound, junction 15 to 16 lane closures and carriageway closure due to drainage works.

• A494, from 7.30pm April 11 to 6.30am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A494 eastbound and westbound, Queensferry (Wales), A550 southbound, Shotwick and Welsh boarder, lane closures with speed limits and slip road closures, due to cyclic maintenance.

• A494, from 9pm April 11 to 5am April 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A494 eastbound and westbound, A540 to A550 - carriageway closure for drainage.

• A494, from 9pm April 12 to 5am April 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A494 eastbound, Deeside to Parkgate - carriageway closure for drainage.

• A494, from 9pm April 13 to 5am April 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A494 eastbound and westbound, A494 / A550 jct to A540 jct - carriageway closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.