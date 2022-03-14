Road closures: three for Belfast drivers this week

Drivers in and around Belfast will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And they are all are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A41, from 9pm March 11 to 5am March 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 7 to 6 lane closure and carriageway closure due to general maintenance works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 9pm March 15 to 5am March 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, junction 7 to 10 lane closure and carriageway closure due to carriageway repairs.

• M53, from 9pm March 21 to 5am March 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 10 to junction 7 Lane closures and carriageway closure for Horticulture works.