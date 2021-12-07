108 further coronavirus cases in Causeway Coast and Glens

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Causeway Coast and Glens increased by 108 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 23,649 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Causeway Coast and Glens when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 7 (Tuesday), up from 23,541 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Causeway Coast and Glens now stands at 16,316 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the Northern Ireland average of 17,487.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 45,102 over the period, to 10,560,341.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Causeway Coast and Glens.

The dashboard shows 235 people had died in the area by December 7 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 2,907 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Causeway Coast and Glens.