1,564 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Causeway Coast and Glens

The number of coronavirus cases in Causeway Coast and Glens increased by 1,564 in the last six days, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 27,147 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Causeway Coast and Glens when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 29 (Wednesday), up from 25,583 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Causeway Coast and Glens now stands at 18,729 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the Northern Ireland average of 20,583.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 790,005 over the period, to 12,559,926.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest six-day period in Causeway Coast and Glens.

The dashboard shows 247 people had died in the area by December 29 (Wednesday) – up from 245 on Thursday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on six the previous week.

They were among 2,976 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Causeway Coast and Glens.