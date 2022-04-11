174 further coronavirus cases in Causeway Coast and Glens

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Causeway Coast and Glens increased by 174 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 46,430 cases had been confirmed in Causeway Coast and Glens when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 11 (Monday), up from 46,256 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Causeway Coast and Glens, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 32,033 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the Northern Ireland average of 36,791.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Causeway Coast and Glens.

The dashboard shows 271 people had died in the area by April 11 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on four the previous week.

They were among 3,367 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Causeway Coast and Glens.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.