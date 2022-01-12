182 further coronavirus cases in Causeway Coast and Glens

The number of coronavirus cases in Causeway Coast and Glens increased by 182 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 32,370 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Causeway Coast and Glens when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 12 (Wednesday), up from 32,188 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Causeway Coast and Glens now stands at 22,333 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the Northern Ireland average of 24,754.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 129,544 over the period, to 14,862,138.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Causeway Coast and Glens.

The dashboard shows 247 people had died in the area by January 12 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 3,017 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Causeway Coast and Glens.