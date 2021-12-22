204 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Causeway Coast and Glens

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Causeway Coast and Glens increased by 204 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 25,411 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Causeway Coast and Glens when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 22 (Wednesday), up from 25,207 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Causeway Coast and Glens now stands at 17,532 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the Northern Ireland average of 19,028.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 105,330 over the period, to 11,647,473.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Causeway Coast and Glens.

The dashboard shows 245 people had died in the area by December 22 (Wednesday) – up from 243 on Tuesday.

It means there have been six deaths in the past week, which is an increase on three the previous week.

They were among 2,958 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Causeway Coast and Glens.