26 further coronavirus cases in Causeway Coast and Glens

File photo dated 21/12/2021 of a nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. The Government has been told to "get a grip" of personal protective equipment (PPE) stocks and contracts, as it was disclosed more than half of suppliers who provided items through the VIP fast-track lane provided stock that was not suitable for use on the front line. Issue date: Wednesday March 30, 2022.

The number of coronavirus cases in Causeway Coast and Glens increased by 26 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 47,097 cases had been confirmed in Causeway Coast and Glens when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 26 (Tuesday), up from 47,071 on Monday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cumulative rate of infection in Causeway Coast and Glens, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 32,494 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the Northern Ireland average of 37,260.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Causeway Coast and Glens.

The dashboard shows 276 people had died in the area by April 26 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on three the previous week.

They were among 3,413 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Causeway Coast and Glens.