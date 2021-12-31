357 further coronavirus cases in Causeway Coast and Glens

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Causeway Coast and Glens increased by 357 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 27,504 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Causeway Coast and Glens when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 30 (Thursday), up from 27,147 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Causeway Coast and Glens now stands at 18,976 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the Northern Ireland average of 20,831.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 188,124 over the period, to 12,748,050.

Due to a data issue, newly reported cases from Wales cover a two-day period, meaning the total figure reported for the UK may be higher than expected.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Causeway Coast and Glens.

The dashboard shows 247 people had died in the area by December 30 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on five the previous week.

They were among 2,979 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Causeway Coast and Glens.