49 further coronavirus cases in Causeway Coast and Glens

The number of coronavirus cases in Causeway Coast and Glens increased by 49 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 47,367 cases had been confirmed in Causeway Coast and Glens when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 9 (Monday), up from 47,318 on Friday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cumulative rate of infection in Causeway Coast and Glens, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 32,680 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the Northern Ireland average of 37,466.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Causeway Coast and Glens.

The dashboard shows 277 people had died in the area by May 9 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 3,429 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Causeway Coast and Glens.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.