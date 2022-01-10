632 further coronavirus cases in Causeway Coast and Glens

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Causeway Coast and Glens increased by 632 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 31,999 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Causeway Coast and Glens when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 10 (Monday), up from 31,367 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Causeway Coast and Glens now stands at 22,077 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the Northern Ireland average of 24,419.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 424,086 over the period, to 14,617,314.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Causeway Coast and Glens.

The dashboard shows 247 people had died in the area by January 10 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on one the previous week.

They were among 3,014 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Causeway Coast and Glens.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.