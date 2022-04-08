71 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Causeway Coast and Glens

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Causeway Coast and Glens increased by 71 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 46,256 cases had been confirmed in Causeway Coast and Glens when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 8 (Friday), up from 46,185 on Thursday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Causeway Coast and Glens, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 31,913 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the Northern Ireland average of 36,687.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

The end of free tests in England means the reported number of coronavirus cases in the UK is likely to be an underestimate. However, the Office for National Statistics estimates that 4.1 million people had Covid-19 in the week ending April 2.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Causeway Coast and Glens.

The dashboard shows 271 people had died in the area by April 8 (Friday) – up from 270 on Thursday.

It means there have been five deaths in the past week, which is an increase on two the previous week.

They were among 3,358 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Causeway Coast and Glens.