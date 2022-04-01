96 further coronavirus cases in Causeway Coast and Glens

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Causeway Coast and Glens increased by 96 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 45,640 cases had been confirmed in Causeway Coast and Glens when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 31 (Thursday), up from 45,544 on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cumulative rate of infection in Causeway Coast and Glens, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 31,488 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the Northern Ireland average of 36,235.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 74,416 over the period, to 21,147,425.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Causeway Coast and Glens.

The dashboard shows 266 people had died in the area by March 31 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on four the previous week.

They were among 3,323 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Causeway Coast and Glens.