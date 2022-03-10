Almost 100,000 booster jabs given by Causeway Coast and Glens' health trusts

Nearly a million people have received a booster jab in Northern Ireland in the fight against coronavirus – with almost 100,000 administered by the two health trusts serving Causeway Coast and Glens.

Northern Ireland Department of Health data shows 966,586 people had been boosted by Tuesday (March 8).

It includes 552,948 boosters given by GPs across the country, plus 87,261 by Northern Health and Social Care Trust and Western Health and Social Care Trust, which both serve Causeway Coast and Glens.

It means 66% of adults in Northern Ireland have received a booster dose, using the latest Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency population estimates.

The figures also show 1,325,530 people in Northern Ireland had received at least two vaccines by Tuesday, 1,668 more than the week before.

Northern Health and Social Care Trust and Western Health and Social Care Trust have administered a total of 278,639 second jabs.

In addition, pharmacies have given out 88,214 second doses and 147,562 booster jabs nationally.

It means 83% of those eligible for the jab in Northern Ireland have now had at least two doses of the vaccine.

The latest data also shows 33,055 first jabs have been given to teenagers aged 16 and 17 (73% of that age group) as well as 21,898 second jabs (48%).

And 54% of youngsters aged between 12 and 15 have had their first jab, while 12% have had a second.

Figures for each age group show:

18 to 29 – 206,324 fully vaccinated (75% of that population) and 95,649 booster jabs given (35%)30 to 39 – 202,167 fully vaccinated (81%) and 118,177 booster jabs given (47%)40 to 49 – 213,692 fully vaccinated (89%) and 154,396 booster jabs given (64%)50 to 59 – 242,503 fully vaccinated (94%) and 204,484 booster jabs given (79%)60 to 69 – 198,632 fully vaccinated (99.5%) and 179,265 booster jabs given (90%)70 to 79 – 145,894 fully vaccinated (99.5%) and 136,201 booster jabs given (93%)80 and over – 81,609 fully vaccinated (99%) and 73,411 booster jabs given (89%)