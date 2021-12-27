Ballymoney collision: police issue new appeal

The single-vehicle collision happened in the cark park of commercial premises in the John Street area of Ballymoney at around 4.30pm on Monday, December 6.

PSNI Inspector Shaw said; “It’s now three weeks on, and we are making a renewed appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

“In particular, we are keen to hear from two witnesses, whom we believe may be able to assist with our enquiries.

Police have issued an appeal for information.

“The first is a blonde-haired female, who exited the car park after the collision, driving a dark blue or purple-coloured Skoda.

“The second is a female nurse who kindly offered assistance at the scene.”