Causeway Coast and Glens establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
The Roost Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 2 Shuttle Hill, Coleraine, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on December 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 93 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 79 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.