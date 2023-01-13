Register
Causeway Coast and Glens establishment given new food hygiene rating

A Causeway Coast and Glens drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Roost Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 2 Shuttle Hill, Coleraine, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on December 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 93 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 79 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.