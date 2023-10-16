Register
Causeway Coast and Glens establishment given new food hygiene rating

A Causeway Coast and Glens drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:28 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Harbour Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 6 North Street, Ballycastle, Antrim was given the score after assessment on September 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 85 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 73 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.