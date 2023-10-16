Causeway Coast and Glens establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Causeway Coast and Glens drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Harbour Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 6 North Street, Ballycastle, Antrim was given the score after assessment on September 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 85 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 73 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.