Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Restaurant at Logans, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 232 Frosses Road, Cloughmills, Antrim was given the maximum score after assessment on February 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 311 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 256 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.