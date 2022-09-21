Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Wing Hong, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 55 Eglinton Street, Portrush, Antrim was given the score after assessment on August 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 320 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 257 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.