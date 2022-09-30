Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Lime Tree, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 60 Catherine Street, Limavady, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on August 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 319 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 257 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.