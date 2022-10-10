Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Hidden Cove, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Bath Street, Portrush, Antrim was given the score after assessment on September 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 319 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 257 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.