Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Newbridge, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 34 Newbridge Road, Coleraine, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on October 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 316 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 255 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.