Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Rustic Saddle, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 21 Church Street, Ballymoney, Antrim was given the score after assessment on August 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 310 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 253 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.