Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 24 Beresford Court, Coleraine, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on October 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 309 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 254 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.