Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Koko, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Castle Erin Road, Portrush, Antrim was given the score after assessment on July 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 315 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 256 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.