Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Forum Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 13-15 Church Street, Coleraine, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on September 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 319 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 257 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.