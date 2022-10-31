Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Bridge Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 145 Bridge Road, Dunloy, Antrim was given the score after assessment on July 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 316 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 256 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.