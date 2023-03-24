Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:29 GMT
Blazin saddles, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 401 Seacoast Road, Limavady was given the score after assessment on February 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 308 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 248 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.