Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:29 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Blazin saddles, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 401 Seacoast Road, Limavady was given the score after assessment on February 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 308 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 248 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.