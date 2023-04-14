Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:31 BST
Taboo Donuts, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 Ring Road, Coleraine was given the score after assessment on March 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 308 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 249 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.