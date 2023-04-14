Register
Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:31 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Taboo Donuts, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 Ring Road, Coleraine was given the score after assessment on March 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 308 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 249 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.