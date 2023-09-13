Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

Register
A Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 13th Sep 2023, 09:37 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Dessert Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 North Street, Ballycastle, Antrim was given the score after assessment on August 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 310 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 255 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.