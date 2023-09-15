Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Mauds at the Post Office, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 15 New Row, Coleraine was given the score after assessment on August 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 310 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 255 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.