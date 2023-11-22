Register
Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 09:47 GMT
The Ponderosa, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 974 Glenshane Road, Dungiven, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on October 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 309 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 254 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.