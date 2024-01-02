Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Magilligan MX Park, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Seacoast Road, Limavady was given the score after assessment on November 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 309 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 252 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.