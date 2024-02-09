Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Monty's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 8 Church Street, Ballymoney, Antrim was given the score after assessment on January 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 311 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 256 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.