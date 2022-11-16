Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
38 minutes ago
China Garden, a takeaway at 7-8 Castlecroft, Ballymoney, Antrim was given the score after assessment on October 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 125 takeaways with ratings, 76 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.