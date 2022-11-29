Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
7 hours ago
The Golden Bowl, a takeaway at 6 Old Court Market, Coleraine, Londonderry was given the score after assessment on October 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 126 takeaways with ratings, 76 (60%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.