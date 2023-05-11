Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Causeway Coast and Glens takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 11th May 2023, 10:46 BST
Golden Inn, a takeaway at 29 Shandon Park, Ballymoney, Antrim was given the score after assessment on April 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Causeway Coast and Glens's 127 takeaways with ratings, 78 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.